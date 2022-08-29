Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

19,173 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
- Convertible

Location

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

19,173KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9032719
  • Stock #: TC3733
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH8K5183733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 19,173 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

