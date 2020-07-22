+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
+ taxes & licensing
JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2019 Honda Civic SPORT coupe. Only 20000KM! LOW K! Tinted privacy glass. Sport package. Heated front seats. Rear parking assist camera. Econ drive mode. Collision warning system. Lane departure warning. Traction control. Auto transmission. Power glass sunroof. Keyless entry/drive. Push button start. Bluetooth. Paddle shift. GOODYEAR EAGLE tires. Black Honda alloy wheels. ONE OWNER! NO CLAIMS! SERVICE HISTORY! LOADED! LOW K! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4