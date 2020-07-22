Menu
2019 Honda Civic

20,276 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport 20000KM.

2019 Honda Civic

Sport 20000KM.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  Listing ID: 5390489
  Stock #: U2020155
  VIN: 2HGFC4B81KH401469

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # U2020155
  Mileage 20,276 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2019 Honda Civic SPORT coupe. Only 20000KM! LOW K! Tinted privacy glass. Sport package. Heated front seats. Rear parking assist camera. Econ drive mode. Collision warning system. Lane departure warning. Traction control. Auto transmission. Power glass sunroof. Keyless entry/drive. Push button start. Bluetooth. Paddle shift. GOODYEAR EAGLE tires. Black Honda alloy wheels. ONE OWNER! NO CLAIMS! SERVICE HISTORY! LOADED! LOW K! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

