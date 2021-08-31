2019 Hyundai Elantra...

$15,800 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 2 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7773150

7773150 Stock #: 2491

2491 VIN: KMHD84LF6KU832032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2491

Mileage 81,258 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.