$22,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-854-1902
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred 1 Owner and Local
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-854-1902
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8656204
- Stock #: 2542
- VIN: KMHD84LF7KU739388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2542
- Mileage 33,093 KM
Vehicle Description
Save on gas! This mint condition 2019 Hyundai Elantra is like new with only 33,100km! The sedan offers an amazing fuel economy and loaded features! Top features include backup camera, Apple Carplay Android Auto, Blind spot detector, heated front seats steering wheel, Bluetooth, A/C, and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome***
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.