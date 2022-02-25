Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

38,053 KM

Details Description

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury, Super low KM!

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury, Super low KM!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8288457
  • Stock #: 2521
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL6KU955866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2521
  • Mileage 38,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss the value! This 2019 Hyundai Tucson Luxury will not be around for long! The vehicle is in mint condition with super low km just under 38,200km! Standard features include Hyundai safety features (blind spot detector, lane safety, front collision avoidance, power trunk, panoramic sunroof, carplay, heated seats/steering wheel and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 DL#30242 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome*** Price does not include $495.00 Documentation fee, dealership fee and taxes

