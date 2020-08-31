Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

56,272 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,272KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5734194
  Stock #: TC8031
  VIN: 5XYPGDA39KG458031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC8031
  • Mileage 56,272 KM

Vehicle Description

With a large selection of inventory ranging from all makes and models, our high-performance sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle! Whether youre shopping for your first vehicle, looking to upgrade, or need help figuring which vehicle works for you, we can help. Call us at 604-474-4340 to book a test drive or ask us for more information.

Our dealer number is 40312 and there is a doc fee of $695

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel spare wheel
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Fuel Capacity: 71L
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
71 L Fuel Tank
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
3.648 Axle Ratio
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels: 17" Alloy
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,159 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L DOHC GDI I4
Tires: 235/65R17
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height-adjustable driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

