Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Discovery

24,683 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Discovery

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE SPORT - Leather, Backup camera. Low kms..

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE SPORT - Leather, Backup camera. Low kms..

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 7681648
  2. 7681648
  3. 7681648
  4. 7681648
  5. 7681648
  6. 7681648
  7. 7681648
  8. 7681648
  9. 7681648
  10. 7681648
  11. 7681648
  12. 7681648
  13. 7681648
  14. 7681648
  15. 7681648
  16. 7681648
  17. 7681648
  18. 7681648
  19. 7681648
  20. 7681648
  21. 7681648
  22. 7681648
  23. 7681648
  24. 7681648
  25. 7681648
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,683KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7681648
  • Stock #: TC2030A
  • VIN: SALCP2FX9KH801127

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TC2030A
  • Mileage 24,683 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 78,825 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot EX-...
 52,294 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra
 77,115 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory