2019 Nissan 370Z

25,647 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Base

Base

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,647KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9366460
  • Stock #: TC20376
  • VIN: JN1AZ4EH8KM420376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 25,647 KM

Vehicle Description

We have the largest MITSUBISHI inventory in BC! Open 7 days a week! Trade-ins welcome. First time buyers - welcome! Industry leading warranty: 5 year/100,000km comprehensive, 10 year/160,000km powertrain, 5 year/unlimited km roadside assistance! New/No credit and Bad credit financing available with close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. Advertised sale price reflects all available rebates with cash purchase or regular rate financing. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call or send in inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam OR send in online inquiry for a quick response.

