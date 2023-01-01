Menu
2019 Nissan Leaf

46,480 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

SL - Leather, 360 Cameras, Navigation, PST Exempt!

Location

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

46,480KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

