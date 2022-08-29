Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

46,756 KM

Details Description

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

SL PREMIUM

SL PREMIUM

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

46,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9146716
  • Stock #: U4020
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM6KC632711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,756 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! This model accommodates 7 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated front and rear seats, tilt steering wheel, and a blind spot monitoring system. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

