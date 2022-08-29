$38,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9146716
- Stock #: U4020
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM6KC632711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4020
- Mileage 46,756 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! This model accommodates 7 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated front and rear seats, tilt steering wheel, and a blind spot monitoring system. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.