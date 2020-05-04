Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer

8 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Seating Rear Bench Seat Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Tip Start

160 Amp Alternator

HD shock absorbers

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Chrome rear step bumper

Storage Tray

Black Exterior Mirrors

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Active grille shutters

Gasoline Fuel

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

8-Speed A/T

Parkview Back-Up Camera

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Auto Locking Hubs

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

GPS Antenna Input

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Body-Coloured Fender Flares

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)

Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

1630# Maximum Payload

Wheel Centre Hub

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Fuel Capacity: 98.4L

Requires Subscription

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

