2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,570KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958850
  • Stock #: TC5196
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT1KS615196
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very well equipped Crew Cab 4x4 with tow package. Comes with after market leveling kit, fender flares and a 22 inch KMC XD rims and Toyo Xtreme tire package. Equipped with navigation, heated seats, heated steering wheel, back up camera, power rear sliding window, bluetooth, A/C and much more!  A beautiful looking truck!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Tip Start
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Storage Tray
  • Black Exterior Mirrors
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Active grille shutters
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Body-Coloured Fender Flares
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
  • Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 1630# Maximum Payload
  • Wheel Centre Hub
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Fuel Capacity: 98.4L
  • Requires Subscription
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

