2019 Subaru ASCENT

Limited 8-Passenger - 12000KM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,258KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4605090
  • Stock #: U3637
  • VIN: 4S4WMALD2K3464049
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2919 Subaru ASCENT Limited TURBO AWD. Eyesight technology package. Only 12000KM! LOW K! Subaru Canada factory warranty. 8 Passenger seating. Lane departure warning, Blind spot warning, Collision warning with auto brake. Heated steering wheel. Heated front seats. Heated rear seats. Symmetrical all wheel drive. Keyless entry/drive. Traction control. power tailgate. HARMAN KARDON premium sound. Auto dimming rear view mirror with compass. REMOTE START INSTALLED. NAVIGATION system. Paddle shift. Panoramic glass sunroof. Power parking brake. Power sunshade. Rear parking assist camera. 20' alloy wheels. All weather floor mats. JUST CAME IN! Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

