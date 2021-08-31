Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru ASCENT

44,758 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru ASCENT

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Touring 8-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Touring 8-Passenger

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 8059051
  2. 8059051
  3. 8059051
  4. 8059051
  5. 8059051
Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8059051
  • Stock #: U3924
  • VIN: 4S4WMADD5K3458826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour bkack
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3924
  • Mileage 44,758 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru won't be on the lot long! This vehicle continues to deliver segment-leading versatility and all-terrain dominating performance! This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a roof rack, and a blind spot monitoring system. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Volvo XC90 T6 R...
 45,029 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,249 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 29,017 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory