Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

35,391 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 6515425
  2. 6515425
  3. 6515425
  4. 6515425
  5. 6515425
  6. 6515425
  7. 6515425
  8. 6515425
  9. 6515425
  10. 6515425
  11. 6515425
  12. 6515425
  13. 6515425
  14. 6515425
  15. 6515425
  16. 6515425
  17. 6515425
  18. 6515425
  19. 6515425
Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6515425
  • Stock #: U2021208
  • VIN: 4S3GKAE64K3609220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2021208
  • Mileage 35,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? This Subaru won't be on the lot long! Simply a great car! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 40,000 kilometers! All of the following features are included: front fog lights, power moon roof, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2017 Kia Soul EV EV ...
 21,082 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2017 BMW i3 w/Range ...
 27,777 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 M...
 0 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory