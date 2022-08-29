$38,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech w/EyeSight
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
$38,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,663 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a trip computer, fully automatic headlights, and much more. Subaru made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
