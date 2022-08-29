Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

12,663 KM

Details Description

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech w/EyeSight

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech w/EyeSight

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9146722
  • Stock #: P3106110A
  • VIN: JF1VA1P62K8825471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3106110A
  • Mileage 12,663 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a trip computer, fully automatic headlights, and much more. Subaru made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

