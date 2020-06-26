Menu
Account
Sign In
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

11900KM.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

11900KM.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 5259836
  2. 5259836
  3. 5259836
  4. 5259836
  5. 5259836
  6. 5259836
  7. 5259836
  8. 5259836
  9. 5259836
  10. 5259836
  11. 5259836
  12. 5259836
  13. 5259836
  14. 5259836
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,945KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259836
  • Stock #: U3717
  • VIN: JF2GTACC3KH344932
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST CAME IN! Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam - 2019 Subaru Crosstrek AWD. Only 11900KM! LOW K! Warranty. Subaru Boxer 4 cylinder engine. Symmetrical all wheel drive. Automatic transmission. Rear parking assist camera. Heated front seats. Roof rails. Alloy wheels. Tinted privacy glass. Bluetooth. LIKE-NEW! Must see! Low financing rates available. Call us at 1-888-246-9063 and speak to one of our Product Advisors today. Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam is located at 2385 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam, BC. Find us just off Lougheed Highway, across the street from Costco and next to Save-On-Foods! Start your Instant Credit Approval at our website: http://www.jpsubarucoquitlam.com/financing/application.htm Price is plus $495.00 documentation fee and applicable taxes.'''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2011 MINI Cooper JCW
 43,868 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer P...
 37,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 53,193 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory