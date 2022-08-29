$35,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/Eyesight Package
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
$35,990
- Listing ID: 9040123
- Stock #: U3997
- VIN: JF2GTANC0KH239794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,521 KM
Vehicle Description
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Take control of this high-value modern machine! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: leather upholstery, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
