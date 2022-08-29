Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

23,521 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited w/Eyesight Package

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited w/Eyesight Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9040123
  Stock #: U3997
  VIN: JF2GTANC0KH239794

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3997
  Mileage 23,521 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Take control of this high-value modern machine! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: leather upholstery, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

