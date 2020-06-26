2019 Tesla Model 3

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Mirror Memory
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Front fog lamps
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- 9 SPEAKERS
- Window grid antenna
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Dual Moonroof
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Digital Display
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Knee Air Bag
- Rear-wheel drive
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Premium Synthetic Seats
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Front Camera
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Restricted Driving Mode
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Tracker System
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Smart Device Integration
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Electric Motor
- Blind Spot
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Right Side Camera
- 3 Skid Plates
- Left Side Camera
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Electric Fuel System
- Driver Restriction Features
- Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
- Power Rear Child Safety Locks
- Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
- Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
- 1-Speed A/T
- Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Leatherette Steering Wheel
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
- Wheels w/Grey Accents
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Radio: Upgraded Audio System -inc: standard maps and navigation, music and media over Bluetooth, 4 USB ports and 2 smartphone docks
- 9.00 Axle Ratio
- Motor: AC Permanent Magnet
- Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger and 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
