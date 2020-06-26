Menu
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,051KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5303555
  • Stock #: TC9128
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1KF419128
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

A local B.C. Model 3 with No Accidents, equipped with roof racks, Navigation, heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, fully electric, fully inspected, with all the power options.

With a large selection of inventory ranging from all makes and models, our high-performance sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle! Whether youre shopping for your first vehicle, looking to upgrade, or need help figuring which vehicle works for you, we can help. Call us at 604-474-4340 to book a test drive or ask us for more information.

Our dealer number is 40312 and there is a doc fee of $695

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Front fog lamps
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 9 SPEAKERS
  • Window grid antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Dual Moonroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Digital Display
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Front Camera
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Restricted Driving Mode
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Tracker System
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Electric Motor
  • Blind Spot
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Right Side Camera
  • 3 Skid Plates
  • Left Side Camera
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Electric Fuel System
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Power Rear Child Safety Locks
  • Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
  • Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
  • 1-Speed A/T
  • Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
  • Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Leatherette Steering Wheel
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
  • Wheels w/Grey Accents
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Radio: Upgraded Audio System -inc: standard maps and navigation, music and media over Bluetooth, 4 USB ports and 2 smartphone docks
  • 9.00 Axle Ratio
  • Motor: AC Permanent Magnet
  • Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger and 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

