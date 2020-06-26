2019 Tesla Model 3

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Mirror Memory

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Front fog lamps Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

9 SPEAKERS

Window grid antenna Windows Rear Defrost

Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Power Folding Mirrors

Digital Display

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Carpet Floor Trim

Knee Air Bag

Rear-wheel drive

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Premium Synthetic Seats

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Front Camera

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

HVAC -inc: Console Ducts

Cross-Traffic Alert

Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Restricted Driving Mode

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Tracker System

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Lane Keeping Assist

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Smart Device Integration

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Electric Motor

Blind Spot

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Right Side Camera

3 Skid Plates

Left Side Camera

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Electric Fuel System

Driver Restriction Features

Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding

Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning

1-Speed A/T

Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic

Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Leatherette Steering Wheel

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support

Wheels w/Grey Accents

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio: Upgraded Audio System -inc: standard maps and navigation, music and media over Bluetooth, 4 USB ports and 2 smartphone docks

9.00 Axle Ratio

Motor: AC Permanent Magnet

Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger and 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V

