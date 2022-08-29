Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Tesla Model 3

42,200 KM

Details Description

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus - No Accidents, PST Exempt!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus - No Accidents, PST Exempt!

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 9045154
  2. 9045154
  3. 9045154
  4. 9045154
  5. 9045154
  6. 9045154
  7. 9045154
  8. 9045154
  9. 9045154
  10. 9045154
  11. 9045154
  12. 9045154
  13. 9045154
  14. 9045154
  15. 9045154
  16. 9045154
  17. 9045154
  18. 9045154
  19. 9045154
  20. 9045154
  21. 9045154
  22. 9045154
  23. 9045154
  24. 9045154
  25. 9045154
Contact Seller

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9045154
  • Stock #: TC22205
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1KF322205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,200 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 42,200 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA El...
 25,041 KM
$55,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SED...
 42,320 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory