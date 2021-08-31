Menu
2019 Toyota 86

12,866 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Location

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

12,866KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8021100
  • Stock #: N8700262A
  • VIN: JF1ZNAE11K8703407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # N8700262A
  • Mileage 12,866 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This model appears at home both on the boulevard and at the racetrack. Top features include leather upholstery, delay-off headlights, a tachometer, and air conditioning. Toyota made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

