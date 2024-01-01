Menu
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242 Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2019 Toyota Corolla

98,002 KM

Details Description

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Hatchback CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

98,002KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBE4K3066669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

