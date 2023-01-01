Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

122,569 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

CE

2019 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,569KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9838547
  Stock #: 233238A
  VIN: 2T1BURHE8KC202191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 233238A
  • Mileage 122,569 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

