2020 Honda CR-V

$34,990 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8618321

8618321 Stock #: U3977

U3977 VIN: 2HKRW2H26LH224534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # U3977

Mileage 34,218 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.