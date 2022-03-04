$34,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-246-9063
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8618321
- Stock #: U3977
- VIN: 2HKRW2H26LH224534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3977
- Mileage 34,218 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda won't be on the lot long! Take control of this high-value modern machine! Honda prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: a trip computer, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.