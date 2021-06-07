Menu
2020 Honda HR-V

10,574 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Touring AWD

Location

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7244450
  • Stock #: M8351581A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H9XLM101186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M8351581A
  • Mileage 10,574 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Some vehicles just speak for themselves! Honda prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: turn signal indicator mirrors, lane departure warning, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

