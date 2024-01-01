$22,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric EV Preferred, 1 Owner No Accident CPO Available
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-854-1902
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Intense Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2879
- Mileage 74,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242 Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam
