Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

56,419 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Ultimate Hatchback NO PST Tax Benefit Ending Soon!

12294759

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Ultimate Hatchback NO PST Tax Benefit Ending Soon!

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,419KM
VIN KMHC05LJXLU059872

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2946B
  • Mileage 56,419 KM

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2020 Hyundai IONIQ