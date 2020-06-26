2020 Jeep Wrangler

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Rollover protection bars
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Rear window wiper w/washer
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Fixed antenna
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Suspension
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- HD shock absorbers
- Black door handles
- Front license plate bracket
- Front centre armrest w/storage
- Keyless Start
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Garage door transmitter
- 8 speakers
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- 220 Amp Alternator
- 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Gasoline Fuel
- Parkview Back-Up Camera
- BRIGHT WHITE
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Analog Display
- HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Aluminum Spare Wheel
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Manual Transfer Case
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
- Smart Device Integration
- Conventional Rear Cargo Access
- Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
- Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Illuminated Front Cupholder
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Streaming Audio
- 3 Skid Plates
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
- GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
- 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
- Illuminated Rear Cupholder
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
- Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Flip-Up Rear Window
- 81.4 L Fuel Tank
- Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
- Fuel Capacity: 81.4L
- Requires Subscription
- Urethane Gear Shifter Material
- 1237# Maximum Payload
