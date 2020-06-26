Menu
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

  20,363KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5316863
  Stock #: TC5749
  VIN: 1C4HJXEN8LW115749
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

A local B.C. Jeep with no accidents, Fully inspected with navigation, back up camera, A/C, power group and much more 


With a large selection of inventory ranging from all makes and models, our high-performance sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle! Whether youre shopping for your first vehicle, looking to upgrade, or need help figuring which vehicle works for you, we can help. Call us at 604-474-4340 to book a test drive or ask us for more information.

Our dealer number is 40312 and there is a doc fee of $695

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear window wiper w/washer
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Fixed antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Suspension
  • HD suspension
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Keyless Start
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Garage door transmitter
  • 8 speakers
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • 220 Amp Alternator
  • 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Analog Display
  • HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Aluminum Spare Wheel
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Manual Transfer Case
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Conventional Rear Cargo Access
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
  • Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Streaming Audio
  • 3 Skid Plates
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
  • GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
  • 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
  • Illuminated Rear Cupholder
  • Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
  • Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Flip-Up Rear Window
  • 81.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
  • Fuel Capacity: 81.4L
  • Requires Subscription
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material
  • 1237# Maximum Payload

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

