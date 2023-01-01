Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

55,809 KM

Details Description

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

250 - No Accidents, One Owner, Navigation, Sunroof

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

55,809KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9464026
  • Stock #: TC60299
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB8LJ660299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,809 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

