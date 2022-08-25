$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tricity Mitsubishi
604-474-4340
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE - Heated Seats, No Accidents, PST Exempt!
Location
2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3
59,920KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9008596
- Stock #: 200482
- VIN: JA4J24A5XLZ610482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,920 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MITSUBISHI MITSUBISHI
Tricity Mitsubishi
2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3
