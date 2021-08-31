Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

23,168 KM

Details Description

$30,800

+ tax & licensing
$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2020 Subaru WRX

Mint Condition, 1 Owner and No Accident

Location

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

23,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7685284
  • Stock #: 2487
  • VIN: JF1VA1A69L9809949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out our new invetory! This 2020 Subaru WRX is in mint condition! The vehicle comes standard with Carplay, backup camera, Bluetooth, heated seats, A/C and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 DL#30242 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome*** Price does not include $495.00 Documentation fee, dealership fee and taxes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

