2021 Hyundai Elantra

19,912 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate, 1 Owner NO Accident Local

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate, 1 Owner NO Accident Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8504630
  Stock #: 2536
  VIN: KMHLN4AG3MU076176

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2536
  Mileage 19,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! This all new 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate is arrived at our lot! The vehicle is like new with only 19,950km! Top features include wireless carplay, Hyundai safety features (FCW,BSD,LKA,RCTA), backup camera, leather upholstery, sunroof, smart trunk, remote starter and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 DL#30242 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome*** Price does not include $495.00 Documentation fee, dealership fee and taxes

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

