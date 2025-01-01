$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric PREFERRED
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-854-1902
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN KM8K23AG9MU103699
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
