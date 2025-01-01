Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

2021 Hyundai KONA

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle
13286675

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

  1. 13286675
  2. 13286675
  3. 13286675
  4. 13286675
  5. 13286675
  6. 13286675
  7. 13286675
  8. 13286675
  9. 13286675
  10. 13286675
  11. 13286675
  12. 13286675
  13. 13286675
  14. 13286675
  15. 13286675
  16. 13286675
  17. 13286675
  18. 13286675
  19. 13286675
  20. 13286675
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KM8K23AG9MU103699

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE 102,978 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2014 BMW 4 Series 97,743 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson 128,886 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2021 Hyundai KONA