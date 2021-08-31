Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lexus UX

15,949 KM

Details Description

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus UX

2021 Lexus UX

250H

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus UX

250H

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

  1. 8059048
  2. 8059048
  3. 8059048
  4. 8059048
  5. 8059048
Contact Seller

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8059048
  • Stock #: U3925
  • VIN: JTHP9JBH8M2044625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour bkack
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3925
  • Mileage 15,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2021! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of a Lexus are offered, including: heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, and power seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 42,836 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru ASCENT T...
 44,758 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus UX 250H
 15,949 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-246-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-246-9063

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory