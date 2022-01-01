Menu
2021 Nissan Kicks

523 KM

Details Description

$24,580

+ tax & licensing
$24,580

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

SV, 1 Owner, NO Accident and Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$24,580

+ taxes & licensing

523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8139571
  • Stock #: NU059666A
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CV6ML555057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NU059666A
  • Mileage 523 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! This 2021 Nissan Kicks SV is like new! The vehicle only has less than 550km with the newest technology. This fuel efficient and comfortable SUV makes a perfect daily commuter! Top features include backup camera w/sensors, remote starter, blind spot detector, Bluetooth, heated front seats steering wheel and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

