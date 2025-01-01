Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

50,991 KM

Details Description

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Watch This Vehicle
12563621

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,991KM
VIN JF2GTAGC7MH356045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV 5dr Wgn Premier, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV 5dr Wgn Premier, 1 Owner No Accident Local 54,301 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 56,613 KM $41,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE AWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE AWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local 121,978 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek