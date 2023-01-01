Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

49,341 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tricity Mitsubishi

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

49,341KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9636781
  • Stock #: TC8506
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5MF908506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TC8506
  • Mileage 49,341 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3
