2021 Tesla Model 3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 3 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9636781

9636781 Stock #: TC8506

TC8506 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5MF908506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Electric

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # TC8506

Mileage 49,341 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.