Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

21,876 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS w-1LS, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Watch This Vehicle
12153465

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS w-1LS, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,876KM
VIN 1G1ZB5ST8NF186857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2015 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w-Tech Pkg for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w-Tech Pkg 154,337 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription 45,712 KM $55,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8 eAWD Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8 eAWD Ultimate 42,799 KM $42,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Malibu