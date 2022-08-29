Menu
2022 Honda Civic

13,862 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-246-9063

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

LX

2022 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-246-9063

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

13,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9025771
  • Stock #: U3996
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F28NH105440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3996
  • Mileage 13,862 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda won't be on the lot long! Unique in its class, this vehicle appeals to an expansive set of drivers by establishing a stylish look, dependable performance and excellent value! All of the following features are included: heated seats, heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Are you ready to experience this vehicle for yourself? Call now and schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

