$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-246-9063
2022 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa St Unit C, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
- Listing ID: 9025771
- Stock #: U3996
- VIN: 2HGFE2F28NH105440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,862 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda won't be on the lot long! Unique in its class, this vehicle appeals to an expansive set of drivers by establishing a stylish look, dependable performance and excellent value! All of the following features are included: heated seats, heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Are you ready to experience this vehicle for yourself? Call now and schedule a test drive.
