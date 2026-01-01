Menu
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

2022 Hyundai KONA

77,219 KM

Details Description

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate FWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local

13510826

2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate FWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,219KM
VIN KM8K33AG0NU152112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TU036853A
  • Mileage 77,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

