$25,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred FWD w-Two-Tone Roof, LOW KM CPO!
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred FWD w-Two-Tone Roof, LOW KM CPO!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
1-888-854-1902
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,316KM
VIN KM8K23AG3NU156674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White w/Phantom Black Roof
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3121
- Mileage 58,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam
2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4
Call Dealer
1-888-854-XXXX(click to show)
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-854-1902
2022 Hyundai KONA