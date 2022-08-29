Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai KONA

25,041 KM

Details Description

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-474-4340

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred - Heated Steering Wheel, No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred - Heated Steering Wheel, No Accidents

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

604-474-4340

  1. 9045148
  2. 9045148
  3. 9045148
  4. 9045148
  5. 9045148
  6. 9045148
  7. 9045148
  8. 9045148
  9. 9045148
  10. 9045148
  11. 9045148
  12. 9045148
  13. 9045148
  14. 9045148
  15. 9045148
  16. 9045148
  17. 9045148
  18. 9045148
  19. 9045148
  20. 9045148
  21. 9045148
  22. 9045148
  23. 9045148
  24. 9045148
  25. 9045148
  26. 9045148
  27. 9045148
Contact Seller

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,041KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9045148
  • Stock #: 200482B
  • VIN: KM8K23AG7NU137478

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,041 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 42,200 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA El...
 25,041 KM
$55,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SED...
 42,320 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

Call Dealer

604-474-XXXX

(click to show)

604-474-4340

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory