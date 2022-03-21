Menu
2022 Hyundai Tucson

25,750 KM

Details Description

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package, 1 Owner NO Accident

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package, 1 Owner NO Accident

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8949373
  Stock #: 2563
  VIN: KM8JCCAEXNU038340

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2563
  Mileage 25,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived is this gently used all new 2022 Tucson! The loaded vehicle is in mint condition and comes standard with H-TRAC all wheel drive, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, wireless carplay, Hyundai safety features, back up camera, heated seats steering wheel, wireless phone charger, Bluetooth and much more! All of our pre-owned vehicles come with our OWNER PROTECTION PLAN for your peace of mind! This will include a 30 day power train guarantee, Car Proof vehicle history report, Detailed cosmetic reconditioning, comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, 14 day owner exchange program (subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details) AND a lien free guarantee. You will also receive lube, oil and filter service for ONLY $9.95 within 6 months of purchase or 6000 KM, PLUS complimentary Oil and Filter service and a Comprehensive Inspection after 12 months or 20,000 KM following purchase. Purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle has never been better CALL TODAY! 1-888-854-1902 or locally at 888-854-1902 FINANCING AVAILABLE. ***Good Credit Bad Credit All Welcome***

