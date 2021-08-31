Menu
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

1,286 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cross SE - Blind spot warning - like new condition!

Cross SE - Blind spot warning - like new condition!

Location

2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 4H3

1,286KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7701439
  • Stock #: 229412A
  • VIN: JA4ATVAA0NZ606590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 229412A
  • Mileage 1,286 KM

Vehicle Description

We have the largest MITSUBISHI inventory in BC! Open 7 days a week! Trade-ins welcome. First time buyers - welcome! Industry leading warranty: 5 year/100,000km comprehensive, 10 year/160,000km powertrain, 5 year/unlimited km roadside assistance! New/No credit and Bad credit financing available with close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. Advertised sale price reflects all available rebates with cash purchase or regular rate financing. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call or send in inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam OR send in online inquiry for a quick response.

