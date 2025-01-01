Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

2023 Honda HR-V

31,260 KM

Details Description

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda HR-V

Sport AWD CVT, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Watch This Vehicle
12873539

2023 Honda HR-V

Sport AWD CVT, 1 Owner No Accident Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,260KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H59PM102021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax Limited Hybrid for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax Limited Hybrid 33,335 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4DR LT W-1LT for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4DR LT W-1LT 124,310 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Electric for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2020 Hyundai KONA Electric 91,107 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2023 Honda HR-V