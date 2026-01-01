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Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

80,995 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred RWD Long Range, 1 Owner No Accident CPO!

Watch This Vehicle
14233565

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred RWD Long Range, 1 Owner No Accident CPO!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,995KM
VIN KM8KN4AE6PU141066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TU192518A
  • Mileage 80,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes dealer administration fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

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1-888-854-XXXX

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1-888-854-1902

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$31,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5