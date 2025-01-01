Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2023 Hyundai Venue

49,538 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT w-Two-Tone, 1 Owner No Accident!

Watch This Vehicle
12553946

2023 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT w-Two-Tone, 1 Owner No Accident!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,538KM
VIN KMHRC8A33PU224805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD 4DR GT for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD 4DR GT 230,723 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 6,629 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volkswagen Atlas 42,136 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

2023 Hyundai Venue