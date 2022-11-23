Menu
2006 Kia Sportage

202,652 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2006 Kia Sportage

2006 Kia Sportage

LX-Convenience FWD at

2006 Kia Sportage

LX-Convenience FWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,652KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9382063
  Stock #: 10UTNA92853
  VIN: KNDJF722567292853

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Volcanic Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 10UTNA92853
  Mileage 202,652 KM

Vehicle Description

In the market for an SUV that is reliable and affordable? This 2006 Kia Sportage is just the SUV you've been looking for! With unique styling on the outside and a comfortable interior, you will be excited for every drive. Fully equipped with radio, A/C remote lock and unlock, powered windows and MUCH MORE! Come be the first to take this beautiful Sportage home TODAY! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

