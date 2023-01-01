Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280

73,533 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 10547955
  2. 10547955
  3. 10547955
  4. 10547955
  5. 10547955
  6. 10547955
  7. 10547955
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,533KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547955
  • Stock #: 10UTNA20740
  • VIN: WDBWK42F06F120740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver designo
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA20740
  • Mileage 73,533 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW IN STOCK! BE THE FIRST TO HAVE A LOOK IN PERSON! At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice up front, saving you time and money! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up front, without having to negotiate. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass a 153-point safety inspection, Carfax verified history report, as well as the safety inspection report and a breakdown of the work performed. Not just any car can be sold as OpenRoad Certified, only the best cars! Come in stores to check out our inventory and take the car of your dreams for a test drive TODAY! Prices subject to $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes. Some features and options may not apply to this specific vehicle. Please contact us to confirm.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

2018 Nissan Altima S...
 99,543 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS F...
 82,429 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 216,800 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory