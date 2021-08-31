2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280A

$15,475 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 9 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7583272

7583272 Stock #: FUH5192

FUH5192 VIN: WDBWK54F96F095579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Met.

Interior Colour Black Lthr

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # FUH5192

Mileage 121,933 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Rain Sensor Additional Features Metallic Paint 7 Spd Elect Transmission w/Cruise Control & Touch Shift Bi-Xenon/Washer Pkg./Cornering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.