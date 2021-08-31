Menu
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280A

121,933 KM

$15,475

+ tax & licensing
$15,475

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

604-461-7623

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280A

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280A

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK280A

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-7623

$15,475

+ taxes & licensing

121,933KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7583272
  • Stock #: FUH5192
  • VIN: WDBWK54F96F095579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Met.
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FUH5192
  • Mileage 121,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK Iridium Silver Metallic RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC ** Documentation fee add $495. Add applicable government fees & taxes to the price shown. **

Vehicle Features

Rain Sensor
Metallic Paint
7 Spd Elect Transmission w/Cruise Control & Touch Shift
Bi-Xenon/Washer Pkg./Cornering

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

OpenRoad Lexus Port Moody

3150 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

